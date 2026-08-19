Violence during online cab drivers’ protest in Bhubaneswar: Over 100 arrested, permits of 400 vehicles to be cancelled

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Bhubaneswar: Over 100 protesting online cab drivers were arrested by the Commissionerate Police on charges of attacking police personnel and vandalizing public property including several Ama Buses during their massive protest at Master Canteen today.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, police arrested the protesting online cab drivers based on the footages of CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot of incident and videos of several individuals.

He further said that permits of at least 400 vehicles will be cancelled.

According to the State Transport Authority (STA) the illegal encroachment, chaos and roadblocks that took place at Master Canteen Chowk in Bhubaneswar today caused serious disruption to public transport. During this time, several government properties including CRUT/Ama buses were allegedly vandalised and destroyed.

It further said that the preliminary investigation of police records, CCTV footage and seized list has revealed that more than 400 auto-rickshaws were used to block the road and those vehicles have been identified and seized by the police administration.

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As the use of vehicles for such illegal activities is in complete violation of the terms of the permit granted, action has been initiated under Section 86(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to cancel or suspend the permits of more than 400 auto-rickshaws. In this regard, Bhubaneswar-1 RTO has issued show cause notices to all the registered owners and permit holders concerned, it mentioned adding that the notice has been issued to furnish information regarding the person in whose control the vehicle was at the time of the incident and whether it was used with the permission, direction or knowledge of the owner.

Meanwhile, all the vehicle owners who have received the notice have been asked to submit written explanations along with the required documents and appear at the RTO office for personal hearing by the appointed date and time. In case no reply is received within the stipulated time or the concerned person remains absent, a decision regarding cancellation or suspension of the permit will be taken unilaterally on the basis of the available records, it warned.

It, however, clarified that the cancellation of permission of the vehicles will not affect any other criminal or other legal proceedings in connection with the incident.