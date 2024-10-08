Vinesh Phogat win: Power of my name helped her win Haryana polls, says Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won from Julana. Following surfacing of the news when asked about his reaction former BJP MP and ex WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that Vinesh Phogat’s win in the Haryana Assembly elections is a result of the power of his name.

Ms. Phogat defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes, according to the Election Commission. Ms. Phogat polled 65,080 votes while BJP’s Kumar secured 59,065 votes.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won from Congress ticket. She called her maiden electoral win from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana as ‘victory of struggle’.