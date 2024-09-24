VIMSAR fined Rs. 11 lakh for lack of proper medical waste management

Burla: VIMSAR college and hospital in Sambalpur district of Odisha has been fined Rs. 11 lakh for lack of proper medical waste management.

According to reports, Burla VIMSAR (Veer Surendra Sai Institute Of Medical Science And Research) was fined Rs 11 lakh for lack of waste management. It has been informed that necessary action will be taken according to the National Green Tribunal if the State Pollution Board does not respond within 15 days. The fine appears to have been imposed for not meeting the standards in managing waste.

According to information, a team of the Central Pollution Control Board visited VIMSAR in the past few days to check the waste management status. At this time, they found that everything was not right. So they issued a show cause notice and directed to fulfill the waste management standards.

Finally, VIMSAR was fined Rs. 11 lakh 22 thousand rupees for not fulfilling it. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, action will be taken as directed by the National Green Tribunal.