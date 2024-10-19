Villagers set elderly man on fire on suspicion of practising sorcery in Nuapada

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, the villagers set an elderly man on fire on suspicion of practising sorcery at Petipada village under Sinapali police limits of Nuapada district.



The critically injured man has been identified as Khamsingh Majhi, a resident of the same village.

As per reports, the villagers took him from his house near a village pond and mercilessly beat him and then tied him to a pole and pour petrol on him and tried to set him on fire. On seeing him, shouting loudly, the villagers abandoned him and fled from the scene. In order to save himself, Khamsingh jumped into the pond.

Fearing for his life, Khamsingh hid inside the pond for a while and then inside the farm lands. He later returned back to his house the next morning.

On being informed about the incident, Sinapali police reached Khamsingh’s house and recovered and sent him to the Sinapali Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical treatment. Ad his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Nuapada District Health Headquarters (DHH).

Later, Khamsingh’s son Hem Majhi registered a complaint against the villagers at the Sinapali police station. The cops have started an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, the men of the village has left their homes in fear of arrest.