Villagers see bus for the first time, stunned; watch

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Berhampur: Even after such long years of Indian independence, it becomes unbelievable to know that there is a village in Ganjam district of Odisha where people saw a bus for the first time in their village.

It is all about the Gadgaon village under Ankuli Panchayat in Patrapur Block of the district. The villagers had not see the bus in their village. However, a wedding bus reached the village on Wednesday, following which many villagers ran to the spot to witness the bus. They left all their work and watched the bus with full attention.

According to information, the marriage of Manoj, son of Indika Karji of Buratal Panchayat, Tentuli Sahi has been fixed with the daughter of Purnachandra Bisoyi of Gadgaon.

Accordingly, as per the customs, the Nirbandha was done and then the barat came to the village. The groom’s family reached Ankuli Panchayat’s Gadgaon in a private bus carrying about 70 people.

As soon as the bus entered the village, word spread quickly. Villagers left their work and gathered to watch, many seeing a bus up close for the first time.

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Gadgaon is one of several villages in Ankuli Panchayat that still lack proper road connectivity. People from these hamlets often climb hill after hill just to reach the main road.

The arrival of the wedding bus has now become a major talking point across the remote area.

For a village that has long been cut off from regular transport, the sight of a bus at their doorstep was enough to bring the entire community out to witness it.

Watch the video here: