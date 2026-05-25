Villagers protest over extensive tree cutting in school premises in Mayurbhanj

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Udala: A ruckus broke out in the Radho KGBV school after villagers protested against the school principal ordered to cut down several old trees inside the school premises on Monday in Mayurbhanj.

according to sources, the villagers alleged that the principal had not received permission from the school managing committee and the forest department before cutting down the trees.

The lady principal has ordered to cut down more than 15 valuable trees including pottas and a Gambhari tree. The villagers alleged that teh principal was planning to sell these trees after cutting them down without permission.

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The villagers protested against the cutting of the trees inside the school premises. Moreover, the fallen trees have also damaged the school boundary wall and other walls.

Meanwhile, the principal failed to produce the letter of permission to cut trees from Forest Department, despite claiming she has it.