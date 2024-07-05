Villagers kill 3 people suspecting witchcraft in Balasore, 8 detained

Soro: A case of triple murder was seen in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha. The three were allegedly killed under the suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Balasore. Police have detained a total of eight people for interrogation.

The police investigated and have found the involvement of more than 15 people in the said case. Yesterday, Police have taken 7 people under their custody for investigation purpose after finding the dead bodies. It has been reported that there were two women and one man among the dead.

Yesterday, three dead bodies were found from the forest of Badapakhori village that falls under Oupada Police Station of Balasore district. As per reports, the three deaceased have been identified as Jalia Singh’s wife Sambari Singh, Dampa Singh and his wife of Badapakhori village went missing. Jalia and Sambari’s son Niranjan filed a report accusing some people of their village of killing the three. The villagers suspected the three to have been involved on black magic which serves the purpose of the murder.

On receiving the complaint, Oupada Police Station’s IIC Shravan Kumar Maharana led a team to the nearby forest. Three dead bodies were recovered on conducting a search through the forest. On 1st July, some villagers having beaten them to death, took them to the nearby forest and threw their bodies. They dumped the body in the forest after cutting them into pieces. The weapons used for the attack were also seized from the same forest says report.