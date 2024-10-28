Villagers frightened after tiger footprints found, spend sleepless nights in Odisha’s Ganjam district, watch

Berhampur: The villagers of Narsinghgarh are frightened after tiger footprints were found in the village recently. They are reportedly spending sleepless nights to vigil. The incident has taken place in the Narasinghgarh village under Sanakhemundi Block of Ganjam district in Odisha.

As per reports, the villagers of Narsinghgarh village in Sanakhemundi block are spending sleepless nights due to tiger. They are guarding the village from the tiger all night by burning tyres.

The villagers are scared after Berhampur ACF said that the footprints that had been witnessed in this village recently are of tigers.

They are guarding the village in the night with sticks in the hand and burning tyres. The people of Narsinghgarh village including Gangapur, Harijansahi and Dhepaguda are in panic because of the tiger.

As per reports, it has been speculated that the Royal Bengal tiger has moved from the Ghumusar Forest Division to the Berhampur Forest Division. The villagers informed the forest department after spotting tiger footprints in the forest near Narsinghgarh village of Sanakhemundi block.

Two trap cameras have been installed to monitor its movement. The forest department has advised people not to leave their homes from 6 pm to 6 am.

It is to be noted that a calf was killed by a tiger in Krishnapur village of Dhepaguda area in Gajapati district last night.

Watch the video here: