Villagers detain police officers in Odisha during raid at midnight!

Chandbali: A midnight raid by the police went all wrong as the villagers detained the policemen in Bhadrak district of Odisha, said reports on Thursday. The incident took place in Chandbali block under Bansada Police limits. The police conducted a raid to arrest an accused then they were themselves detained. Reports say that, five constables including an ASI, were detained by the villagers.

According to the information available, Bansada police station officer Debraj Jena got the news that the accused was hiding in the house of Murali. The villagers accused that the police raided someone else’s house instead of the proper house. They have also alleged that they broke into the house and broke the doors and windows.

In protest, the villagers detained five constables including an ASI for four hours. Later, after a negotiation between the police and the villagers, the detained policemen were released.