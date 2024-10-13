Vijayadashmi 2024: Ravanpodi to be conducted at 10 places of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha is gearing up for the celebration of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra, which is celebrated on the last day of the Durga Puja. The Commissionerate police have made extensive arrangement for the Ravanpodi program that will be held in the evening today.

The police has allowed the Ravanpodi program to be held at only 10 places of the city, which are Naharkanta, Jharpada, Baramunda, Korada Kanta, Bankual, Info valley police station Gopalpur, KIIT road, Chandaka, simulipatna Dola Yatra Padia, and Kapila Prasad Football ground.

The Puja committees have been ordered to perform the Ravanpodi program as per the regulation set by the authorities. They have also been directed to purchase firecrackers from licensed shops only.

According to the regulations, the devotees will have to stay 100 meters away from the Ravanpodi Mandap and one Fire brigade vehicle with its officials are to be present at each site. All the 10 mandap should also have fire extinguisher with them.

They have been directed to build the Ravan filigree 250 meters away from school, College, temple and residential areas.

