Vigilance trap: ICDS supervisor, JRA held taking Rs 30,000 bribe

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In two simultaneous raids at Hinjilicut of Ganjam, Odisha Vigilance sleuths trapped an ICDS supervisor and a Junior Revenue Assistant (JRA) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The two officials have been identified as CDS supervisor of Hinjilicut B. Uma Patra and Junior Revenue Assistant Narsingh Behera.

As per reports, the duo had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from an Anganwadi worker for releasing the pending house rent of an Anganwadi centre for the last 11 months.

They allegedly told the Anganwadi worker that if the bribe amount was not paid they will also stop the house rent of the coming months.

Advertisement

The Anganwadi worker brought the issue to the notice of the Vigilance, following which a vigilance team caught them red-handed at the CDPO office premises while allegedly accepting the bribe money of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

Meanwhile, simultaneous searches are being carried out at the residential premises of both the accused officials to check disproportionate assets.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Khalikote Police Station ASI Nabbed By Odisha Vigilance While Taking Bribe