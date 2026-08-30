Vigilance raid: ASI caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Sundaragada, arrested

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Sundaragada: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Lahunipada Police Station in Sundaragada district of Odisha has been nabbed red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused ASI has been identified as Madan Mohan Pradhan and his accomplice Mandeep Kumar Dasmodak was also apprehended with him.

According to reports, the ASI demanded Rs 20,000 from a dhaba owner in connection with an excise case. The amount was demanded as gratification to prevent legal trouble in the excise case involving the dhaba owner and his younger brother.

After verification of the information, the Vigilance team conducted raids and caught the two while they were taking the bribe. Following this raid, Vigilance team simultaneously searched three premises belonging to the ASI, including his house in Mahuldia, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets.

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The Raurkela Vigilance Police Station registered Case No. 10/26 dated Aug 29, 2026, under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 in this regard and further investigation is on.

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