Vigilance raid against Keonjhar Junior Mining Officer: Assets worth crores including 14 plots, farm house of 5 acre found, check details

Keonjhar: The Odisha Vigilance officials have reportedly found assets worth crores including 14 plots and farm house while conducting raid against properties of Keonjhar Junior Mining Officer Padmanav Hota.

According to Vigilance department, in ongoing search at 7 locations of Padmanav Hota, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in his name and his family members;

One Four storeyed building with area 5,800 Sqft. located at Karodakanta, Bhubaneswar

One Double storeyed building with area 10,000 Sqft. located at Jagannathpur, Keonjhar

One building at located at Jamadeipur Sasan, PS-Tamka, DistJajpur.

One Farm house spread over 5 acres of land located at Madanpur under Ghasipura Tahasil, Dist-Keonjhar with civil construction. Cost of civil construction stands at Rs.59 Lakhs.

14 nos of plots of which of which 4 in prime areas of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack and 10 in Danagadi, Jajpur. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/ plots/farm house are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank deposits Rs.34,64,000/-.

Gold jewellery weighing approx 300 gms.

1 four wheeler & 2 two wheelers.

Household articles worth around Rs.12 lakhs.

Hota is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of the Junior Mining Officer, Keonjhar today at following 7 places in Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna and Jajpur;

Double storeyed building located at Jagannathpur, Keonjhar.

Four storeyed building over plot No.222/1209 located at Karodakanta, Bhubaneswar.

Farm house over plot No.2827/4230 located at Madanpur under Ghasipura Tahasil, Dist- Keonjhar.

Single storeyed building at paternal land located at Jamadeipur Sasan, PS-Tamka, Dist-Jajpur.

Rented house Located at Hill Town, Bhawanipatna.

House of his relative located at Balarampur (Talgada), PS-Dharmasala Dist-Jajpur.

Office chamber of Sri Padmanav Hota at Keonjhar.

A total of seven teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 7 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Inquiry is in progress.