Vigilance raid against AEE Pramod Ray: Rs 4.48 lakh cash, multi storeyed buildings and many more things unearthed

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance has reportedly unearthed Rs 4.48 lakh cash and many more things including multi storeyed buildings during simultaneous searches on properties linked to Pramod Ray, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division, Chhat, under Kendrapara Irrigation Division.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Ray and his family members;

One palatial four storeyed building with area approx 8000 Sqft. located at Balianta, Bhubaneswar constructed during the year 2024-25.

One double storeyed building with area approx 5200 Sqft. located at Chaudwar, Cuttack.

2 valuable plots in Bhubaneswar & Choudwar (one plot measuring to an extent of area 3000 Sqft. at Balianta, Bhubaneswar and another plot measuring to an extent of area 2500 Sqft. at Choudwar, Cuttack). The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Cash Rs 4,48,580.

Bank, Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained.

2 two wheelers.

Search operation still continuing. Further report follows.