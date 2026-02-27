Vigilance nabs revenue inspector red-handed while taking bribe in Rajnagar

Advertisement

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance team apprehended Pradyumna Kumar Behera, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Keredagarh under Rajnagar Tahasil in Kendrapara district while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

As per Odisha Vigilance slueths Behera demanded bribe for submitting a favourable report in a mutation case. The landowner reported the incident to the vigilance authorities. The officials then laid a trap and caught him red-handed. Following which, the bribe money was recovered from Behera’s possession.

A case has been registered against Behera under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

