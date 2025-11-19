Vigilance nabs Keonjhar Excise Superintendent and ASI while taking bribe

Advertisement

Keonjhar: Sitarani Pattayat, the Superintendent of Excise in Keonjhar and Bijay Kumar Mohanta, the ASI-cum-OIC, Champua Excise Station, have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking bribe today.

According to the Vigilance sleuths, the duos were arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a licenced Liquor Vendor to allow him to run his business smoothly.

Since taking charge as Excise Superintendent, Keonjhar 4 months back, Pattayat was demanding bribe from the licenced vendor as regular payment to allow smooth functioning of his business.

Finding no other way, the vendor reported the matter to Vigilance authorities narrating harassment by Pattayat. Upon receiving the information, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Pattayat today, along with her colleague ASI Mohanta, who took the bribe Rs 40,000 from the vendor as per telephonic instruction of Pattayat.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from them.

