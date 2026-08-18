Vigilance nabs Jharapali Revenue Inspector while taking Rs 8,000 bribe

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Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance nabbed Jharapali Circle Revenue Inspector (RI) Suraj Bala while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Tuesday. He was taking the bribe from an applicant to submit a verification report for issuance of Scheduled Caste Certificate in favour of his spouse.

According to Odisha Vigilance, the applicant had applied online, as per the rules prescribed by the government in the R&DM Department, for the aforesaid purpose and had also deposited the requisite fee. However, accused RI was unnecessarily delaying the process and, instead, demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the applicant (complainant).

Bala asked the complainant to pay Rs 8000 for now and Rs 2000 after the work is done.

The complainant, being aggrieved by the demanded bribe and harassment, reported the matter to the vigilance authorities. On this, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Bala while taking bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant in his office chamber.

The entire tainted bribe money of Rs 8,000 was recovered from the possession of accused Revenue Inspector and seized.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations linked to Bala from the Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No. 19/2026, U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused RI.

Earlier, Suraj Bala was also involved in another trap case vide Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No. 33/2023, wherein he had taken bribe of Rs 15,000 for issuance of a notice of appearance in an EC case. The said case is presently sub-judice.

Detailed report follows.

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