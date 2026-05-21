Vigilance launches searches at 7 locations associated with Assistant Engineer

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Rayagada: On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by Malaya Kumar Nayak, the Assistant Engineer (AE) of RWSS in Kolnara Block of Rayagada beyond his known sources of income, simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance at 7 places in Ganjam and Rayagada district.

The Vigilance team led by 5 DSPs, 6 Inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of Search Warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the raid at his following 7 places.

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Residential triple storeyed building located at Soundarya Nagar, Lochapada, Berhampur. House at his native village at Tholanda Bada Danda Sahi, Jagannathprashad, Ganjam. House of his relative at Bali pindi Sahi, Buguda, Ganjam. House of his relative at Pankal Sahi, Buguda, Ganjam. House of his in-laws at Kamalapur, Golanandha, Berhampur. Rented residential house of Sri Nayak at Roit Colony, Rayagada. Office chamber of Sri Nayak at Kolnara Block office.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.

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