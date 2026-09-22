Vigilance Forest Wing arrests hunter with leopard skin

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Nuapada: The Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance today arrested hunter after seizing a leopard skin from his possessions at Udyanbandh village of Nuapada district.

On receipt of reliable information, the officials of Forest Wing conducted a surprise raid in Udyanbandh village within the limits of Kumna Forest Range under Khariar Forest Division of the district and detected a Wildlife Case and seized one Leopard skin.

The accused named Inyat Alli, a hunter of village Kumuntimunda under Kumna police station limits was arrested on the spot for violation of Section 9 and punishable u/s 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972.

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Following his arrest, Alli was forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Kumna.

Further investigation by the officials to find out more details about the incident is continuing.