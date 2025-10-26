Vigilance Awareness Week in Odisha to begin from tomorrow, CM to administer integrity pledge at state level function

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Awareness Week in Odisha will begin from tomorrow with the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility” and will continue till November 2.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is slated to attend a State-level function on October 28 at the Lokseva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar as the Chief Guest and administer integrity pledge (circulated by Central Vigilance Commission) to public servants working in the government offices and public sector undertakings. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja will be the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The I&PR Department will do live streaming of the programme so that public servants and community members throughout the State will be able to take the Integrity Pledge. Simultaneously, the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha will also connect all Collectorate and Block offices of Odisha through Video conferencing through OSWAN network for government functionaries to take the integrity pledge administered by the Chief Minister.

The best Vigilance Division, Vigilance Unit, Male Investigating Officer, Woman Investigating Officer and Public Prosecutor will also be awarded in the above function.

On this occasion, debate, quiz, cartoon, slogans, painting, rangoli & posters etc. competitions on anti-corruption theme amongst the school and college students will be organized in each district. The winners at the district level competitions will be awarded in the district level function being organized by the respective Divisions/Units of Odisha Vigilance during the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week-2025.

In the course of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, public meetings will be held in each district headquarters involving the students, youth, academics, serving and retired government officials, Self Help Groups, SHG Federations, NGOs and the civil society, intelligentsia, public and private sector, media and other members of the public in order to raise public awareness against the perils of corruption and to muster the support of all the stakeholders in the anti-corruption campaign.

Banners and posters on the anti-corruption theme will be displayed at prominent public places. Public rallies, walkathon and marathon etc. involving students and different sections of society will also be organised at different places to raise awareness among the people against corruption front and also as an expression of empathy in the fight against corruption.

Besides, ‘Awareness Gram Sabhas’ will be organized in rural areas involving Self Help Groups and PRI members in order to raise the awareness among the people to fight corruption.

During the Awareness Week, Odisha Vigilance has planned extensive use of social media platforms, WhatsApp, email electronic, web and print media for generating anti-corruption awareness among the public.

During the campaign period, bulk SMS featuring the Vigilance toll free number 1064 will be circulated on the day of commencement of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week among Crores of mobile users in the State, with a view to enhance the use of the said toll free number by the general public. The drive for online registration of complaints relating to corruption on the Vigilance website http://odishavigilance.gov.in has been geared further.

Odisha Vigilance appeals to the people of the State to actively participate in the observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week and contribute to the cause of combating corruption and building a better society and corruption-free Odisha.