Vigilance arrests Junior Engineer for possession of disproportionate assets in Balasore

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Bhadrak: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested Command Area Development (CAD) Division, Junior Engineer (JE) Bijaya Kumar Mohanty after he was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) on Friday. He will be forwarded today to the Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Balasore for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

Following the search operation in four separate places linked to the Juinor engineer, the anti-corruption agency found he possess 2 multi storeyed buildings, 7 valuable plots, cash Rs.1.73 lakhs, gold 350 gms, deposits Rs.19.46 Lakhs, etc, which he failed to explain satisfactorily.

He reportedly owns houses in Bharak and Balasore along with a plot in Bhubaneswar, two plot in Bharak and three in Balasore Basta area. He also possess three two-wheeler vehicles.

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On Thursday, Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, and other supporting staff, conducted simultaneous house searches at four places in Bradrak and Balsore following allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by Bijay Kumar Mohanty beyond his known sources of income.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS case No.6/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against Sri Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Junior Engineer, Command Area Development (CAD) Division, Bhadrak.

Also Read: CAD Division JE Bijaya Kumar Mohanty lands in Vigilance net