Vigilance arrests Junior Assistant of Fasimal CHC

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Sambalpur: In a major crackdown on corruption and financial malpractices, Odisha Vigilance today arrested Mir Imtiyaz Ali, the Junior Assistant of Fasimal Community Health Centre (CHC) under Jamankira and in-charge of Junior Assistant of Govindpur CHC in Sambalpur district.

Ali was arrested for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 1,15,14,539.

The detailed Investigation by Odisha Vigilance revealed that during his tenure spanning the financial years 2021–22 to 2026–27, Mir Imtiyaz Ali fraudulently generated false online and offline bills under various financial heads including arrear salaries, unutilized leave encashment, and provisional pensions in the names of retired employees attached to CHC Fasimal.

Instead of routing these legitimate entitlements to the respective retirees or government deposits, the accused Mir Imtiyaz Ali unlawfully manipulated the disbursement channel to divert the entire sum of Rs 70,57,450 directly into his bank accounts for personal gain.

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Similarly, Mir Imtiyaz Ali adopted the same approach during the above financial period while serving as Jr. Assistant at CHC Govindpur under Bamra Block and misappropriated Rs 44,57,089. By this way, Imtiyaz Ali misappropriated the total amount Rs 1,15,14,539 for his personal enrichment.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered two cases vide Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.14 & 15 dated 08.09.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(a) of PC Act, (Amendment) Act,2018/316 (5) BNS, 2023 against the accused Mir Imtiyaz Ali and he will be forwarded to the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

Also Read: Three Panchayat Officials Arrested For Misappropriating Old Age Pension Funds