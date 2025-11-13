Vigilance arrests former PACS Chief on charges of embezzlement of Rs 8.34 lakh
Odisha Vigilance today arrested Kushadhwaja Sahu, the former Secretary-cum-Chief Executive of the Pandamunda Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) under Patnagarh Block in the Balangir district, on charges of financial fraud and embezzlement of society funds.
The investigation, conducted by officers of the Odisha Vigilance, revealed a calculated misappropriation of government funds totaling Rs 8,34,489.
The key finding of the investigation points to a deliberate manipulation of official records between financial years. Specifically, Sahu failed to reflect the closing balance amount of the financial year 2017-18 in the opening balance of the subsequent financial year 2018-19, allowing him to siphon off the difference.
Following the detailed investigation, Odisha Vigilance registered Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 24/2025 against the former executive.
Sahu was formally placed under arrest earlier today, November 13, 2025. He is currently being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir.
