Vigilance arrests former PACS Chief on charges of embezzlement of Rs 8.34 lakh

Balangir: ​Odisha Vigilance today arrested Kushadhwaja Sahu, the former Secretary-cum-Chief Executive of the Pandamunda Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) under Patnagarh Block in the Balangir district, on charges of financial fraud and embezzlement of society funds.

​The investigation, conducted by officers of the Odisha Vigilance, revealed a calculated misappropriation of government funds totaling Rs 8,34,489.

​The key finding of the investigation points to a deliberate manipulation of official records between financial years. Specifically, Sahu failed to reflect the closing balance amount of the financial year 2017-18 in the opening balance of the subsequent financial year 2018-19, allowing him to siphon off the difference.

​Following the detailed investigation, Odisha Vigilance registered Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 24/2025 against the former executive.

Sahu was formally placed under arrest earlier today, November 13, 2025. He is currently being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir.

