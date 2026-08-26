Vigilance arrests ex-in-charge Principal for over Rs 73 lakh Govt fund misappropriation

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Sambalpur: In a major crackdown on corruption in educational institutions, Odisha Vigilance today arrested Dr. Basanta Kumar Naik, the ex-in-charge Principal and present Lecturer in Political Science at Dutika Sahu College at Laida under Rengali Block of Sambalpur district.​

Naik was arrested by Odisha Vigilance in connection with the financial misappropriation of public funds amounting to Rs 73,44,950 during his tenure spanning the financial years 2019-20 to 2024-25, and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur.

During investigation, Naik was found to have siphoned off funds allocated for college infrastructure works without executing physical development on the ground. Other charges include false billing and non-receipt of institutional equipment against sanctioned funds.

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Further, there was diversion of government grants under the pretext of automation and digital management software implementation.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No 13/2026, U/s 13(2)r/w13 (1)(a)/ 316(5)/61(2) BNS, 2023has been registered against accused Dr.Naik.

Investigation into the case continues. ​