Vigilance arrests Baragada PEO for possessing disproportionate assets

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance officials on Wednesday have arrested Kartikeswar Behera, PEO of Katabhal Gram Panchayat and In-Charge PEO of Gourenmunda Gram Panchayat under Gaisilet block in Bargada district for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

According to a release issued by Odisha Vigilance, Behera will be forwarded today to the Court of Special Vigilance Judge, Baragada.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Behera, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 multi-storeyed buildings (total area 14,500 Sqft), 1 market complex, 1 Godown, 35 plots, cash Rs 2.98 lakh and 1 tractor, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

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In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 17/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against him.

Further investigation is underway.