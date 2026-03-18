Vigilance arrests Bank Official and Retired Teacher Father in Rs 5.56 Crore Govt Fund Embezzlement Case

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​Bhadrak: Odisha Vigilance successfully arrested Matruprasad Mohanty, Branch Head of Jana Small Finance Bank in Bhadrak for his involvement in a massive misappropriation of government funds. The fraud targeted the Office of Korei Block Education Officer (BEO) in Jajpur district, resulting in a total loss of Rs 5,56,11,495.

​The investigation by the Vigilance sleuths revealed a sophisticated collaboration between the accused and his father, Pradip Kumar Mohanty (a retired Headmaster re-engaged at the BEO office).

Pradip Kumar Mohanty illegally accessed the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and targeted the IDs of 13 retired teachers (pensioners).

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After getting the access, he prepared monthly pension bills in their names by falsifying records to show these retirees as “active” in service.

The funds were routed through a series of transactions into accounts held by Pradip Kumar Mohanty, ​Matruprasad Mohanty and other family members across various branches of the State Bank of India (SBI). ​The duration of the fraud spanned nearly six years, from November 2018 to September 2024.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered a case vide Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No 11/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018/ sections of IPC against Matruprasad Mohanty. He was arrested and is being forwarded today to the Court.

Investigation is in progress.