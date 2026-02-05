Vice-Chancellor of Newcastle University visits KIIT and KISS

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: ​​​​Professor Chris Day, the Vice-Chancellor and President of Newcastle University, today visited the city-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Sanjana Medipally, the Executive Head of International Relations and Partnerships of the university, and Aditya Narayan Sharma, the Senior Lecturer of the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, accompanied Day.

They also spent a lot of time with the students of KIIT and during their address to the students, they said that they were impressed by the sports facilities of KIIT and KISS.

They said that the sports facilities available at KIIT and KISS are rare in educational institutions in the UK. They also appreciated the efforts and extraordinary vision of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, in the field of sports and the overall development of the tribal children.