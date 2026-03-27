Vice-Chairperson of Motilal Oswal Foundation Sunita Agrawal visits KIIT & KISS

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Bhubaneswar: Sunita Agrawal, the Vice-Chairperson of the Motilal Oswal Foundation, visited the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) today.

On her arrival, Sunita was given a cordial and warm welcome. Later she visited all the campuses of KIIT and visited all the units of KISS. On this occasion, she addressed the 10,000 students of KISS and said that an institution like KISS is unique. Along with this, she highly praised the efforts of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

Giving advice to the children, she said them to dream like Achyuta Samanta and to everything to fulfill your dream. Sunita said, “It is very easy to talk but it is very difficult to work at the grassroots level like KISS. It makes me very happy to see KISS. You are lucky that you have got the opportunity to study at KISS.” She further advised the students to make the most of the opportunity.

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The KIIT and KISS founder, on the other hand, praised Sunita Agrawal’s work in the fields of education, health and social welfare and thanked her for visiting KISS and KIIT.