Bhubaneswar: The veteran political leader of Odisha Bijay Patnaik has quit Congress, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

Reports say that, on February 10, 2023, Bijay Patnaik had joined Congress. After 18 months, he has tendered his resignation from the Congress party.

His resignation email read as follows: “I hereby tender my resignation from INC. Hope you will be pleased to accept it with immediate effect.”

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.