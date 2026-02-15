Veteran Odia singer Geeta Patnaik passes away

Advertisement

Cuttack: Veteran Odia singer Geeta Patnaik passed away this evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. She was 73.

It is to be noted here that Patnaik was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar at around 1 AM after she complained of uneasiness while attending a literary meeting in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night (12 February).

Later she was shifted to the private hospital in Cuttack around 3 AM, where she was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) department. The medical tests revealed that she had suffered a brain stroke. However, she breathed her last at 6.18 PM today, informed sources.

Geeta Patnaik has lent voice to many super hit old Odia songs like ‘Phur Kina Udigala Bani.’ Danei Das Kahere Bhai (Jajabar), Ei Taarabhara Jahna Raati Jhumi Jhumi (Akhi Trutiya), Prathame Bandili Baata Managala (Akhi Trutiya), Bada Bedaradi Mo Naali Paan Raja (Naga Phasa, 1977) and Are Babu Shyamaghana (Mathura Bijaya) are some of many superhit and evergreen songs of Geeta Patnaik.