Very heavy rains to drench Odisha from June 25

Bhubaneswar: With favourable conditions of Monsoon currently active over Odisha, some districts are experiencing rainfall, the India Meteorological department forecasted heavy rains to lash all over Odisha from June 25.

The weather department has predicted that monsoon will touch all districts of Odisha in the next three to four days. The department has forecasted thunderstorms with lightning in the state from June 23 to 26.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nuapada, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Jagatsinghpur today.