Vehicle carrying 18 plunges 20 feet into pond, 3 critically injured

Sorada: A vehicle carrying 18 labourers plunged 20 feet into a pond in Ganjam district of Odisha last night. Three people were critically injured in the accident, which occurred in Nuagarh village under Soroda Police Station limits.

According to reports, the vehicle lost balance and fell into the pond while returning from Baliguda with the workers. The incident happened at around 3 am at a turning near a school in Nuagadh.

All 18 workers have been rescued, and the three seriously injured have been admitted to a hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

