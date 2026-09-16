Vegetable-laden truck crashes in NH-16 near Soro, driver killed

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A vegetable-laden truck travelling from West Bengal towards Kataka was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 under Soro police limits.

A truck driver was killed as a vehicle met with an accident on National Highway 16 under the limits of Soro police station on Wednesday morning.

As per the preliminary report, the truck was loaded with vegetables travelling from West Bengal to Kataka while a vehicle from the front reportedly rammed into the vehicle.

The front part of the truck was destroyed, and the driver was stuck into it and sustained severe injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

Advertisement

Following the report, Soro Police arrived at the scene of the accident and transported the victims to Soro Medical Centre in a 108 ambulance.

The vehicles involved in the accident were later towed to Soro Police Station.

Police said they have launched investigations into the incident to establish the circumstances of the accident and the vehicle that is alleged to have hit the truck.