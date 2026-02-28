Vegetable-laden mini truck overturns in Sambalpur; 8 injured, 3 of them critical

Advertisement

Sambalpur: As many as eight persons were injured, three of them critical, as the vegetable-laden Tata Ace mini truck, on which they were traveling overturned in Odisha’s Sambalpur district this morning.

A group of vegetable sellers were reportedly going to the Redhakhol weekly market on Tata Ace mini truck to sell vegetables. However, driver of the vehicle lost control over it due to the some unknown reason following which it overturned near Terbeda village on Redhakhol-Naktideul road of the district.

The mishap was so severe that the vehicle was damaged and eight of the travellers sustained injuries, three of them critical.

Some locals rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation apart from informing the local police. All the injured persons were rushed to the Redhakhol hospital for treatment. Later, three of them were shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) in Burla as their condition became critical further.

Meanwhile, Redhakhol rushed to the spot of accident and carried out an investigation.