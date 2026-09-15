Vegetable, grocery items price hike affecting household budget across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The soaring prices of vegetable and essential ration/grocery items have severely affected the household budget of the common people across Odisha. Ordinary consumers are worried about the vegetable and grocery items price hike in the state. The day-by-day increase in prices is mainly affecting the budgets of middle-class families whose daily budget are limited to a specific amount.

The prices of most of the essential grocery items and vegetables have soared above Rs 100 in the state. This makes it difficult for common people to fill up a medium size bag even with a thousand rupees budget. The price hike across all commodities has heightened consumer anxiety.

Meanwhile, the vegetable vendors and grocery shopkeepers have attribute the rising rates to the reduced supplies.

Vegetable price

Pointed Gourd (Potala) – Rs 80 to Rs 100

Brinjal –Rs 50

Beans – Rs 100

Ridge Gourd – Rs 50 to Rs 60

Pumpkin – Rs 30

Yam –Rs 80

Colocasia (Taro) – Rs 30

Cucumber – Rs 50 to Rs 60

Bitter Gourd – Rs 60 to Rs 80

Grocery item price

Sugar – Rs 55 to Rs 60

Jaggery –Rs 70 to Rs 75

Wheat Flour (Atta) – Rs 40 (1 kg)

Refined Flour – Rs 42 to Rs 45

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Semolina (Suji) – Rs 45

Flattened Rice (Chuda) – Rs 45

Mustard Oil – Rs 190 to Rs 195

Sunflower Oil – Rs 180 to Rs 185

Arhar Dal (Split Pigeon Pea) –Rs 120 to Rs 125

Masoor Dal (Red Lentil) – Rs 90

Chana Dal (Split Chickpea) –Rs 85 to Rs 90

Moong Dal (Split Green Gram) –Rs 100

Black Gram (Biri) – Rs 115 to Rs 130

Bengal gram (desi buta)– Rs 80

Kabuli Chickpea – Rs 105 to Rs 110

Peas – Rs 60

Raw Rice (Arua) – Rs 35 to Rs 40

Balami Raw Rice – Rs 55 to Rs 75

Parboiled Rice (Ushuna) – Rs 40 to Rs 45

Cashew – Rs 900

Melon Seeds (Char Magaj) – Rs 600

Also Read: 5 everyday vegetables that can boost your immune system