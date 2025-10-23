Vedanta to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha, creating 1 lakh jobs

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed some new industrial projects in the state. During the meeting Vedanta expressed its willingness to invest about Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha in the coming days. This will create more than 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

The state government is also committed to promoting this investment and it is reported that the necessary land and other facilities will be provided for the same, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Along with this, it was reported from the meeting that a state-of-the-art ferro-alloy plant will be set up in Keonjhar to increase Odisha’s presence in the global metal value chain. Vedanta will invest Rs 2,000 crore in this.

Beside, Vedanta announced that it will set up two new aluminum parks in Odisha. A new aluminium park will be set up near its aluminium plant in Jharsuguda. Another aluminium park will be set up in other parts of the state, where the state government will provide land. These two state-of-the-art parks will produce high-grade aluminium alloys. These aluminium alloys will be used in aerospace, electric vehicles and defence. This will attract large investments in downstream industries and will boost the MSME sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the successful implementation of the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India. The Odisha government will achieve this goal through infrastructure development and investment in companies like Vedanta.

“Odisha is now fully poised to become a global hub in the field of industry and technology. Our initiative will not only bring economic growth, but will also create immense opportunities for the youth, empower the people and pave the way for Odisha to become a $500 billion economy by 2036,” the Chief Minister said calling this investment will be a game-changer for Odisha’s bright future.

