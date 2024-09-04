Vedanta props up rural education in Odisha, distributes study kits to over 4,000 students

Rayagada: Adhering to its commitment towards promoting quality education in the remote areas of Odisha, the Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, distributed school kits to more than 4,000 students of over 50 schools in areas surrounding Kuraloi and Sijimali mines in Odisha’s Rayagada, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda districts.

Each study kit includes a school bag, a water bottle, a notebook, a geometry box, and various other stationery items so that the school kit could cater to the educational needs of the beneficiary students.

Janmejaya Sabar, the Headmaster of Kathaghara High School expressed his gratitude to Vedanta Aluminium saying, “I appreciate Vedanta Aluminium for providing the students with study materials. Most of our students encounter lack of resources that hamper their basic education in the long run. These kits will make a big difference by encouraging the students to pursue their schooling.”

Prominent among the villages, coming under Vedanta’s Kuraloi coal mine area periphery, where the school kits have been distributed are: Kudaloi in Kudaloi GP; Piplimal, Liakhai, Ujalpur and Ulap in Piplimal GP; Banjari, Grindola, Chaurimahul and Bartap in Banjari GP; and Ward No. 17 in Belpahar Municipality limits.

Similarly, prominent among the schools, coming under Vedanta’s Sijimali bauxite mine area periphery in adjoining Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, where the kits have been distributed to the school-goers are: Naknudi School, Govt Primary School (PS) Mohangiri, Govt PS Kathaghora, Govt PS Melghara, Kathaghara PS, Govt Upper Primary School (UPS) Gunpur, Govt PS Saisurmi, Govt High School (HS) Gunpur, Govt Ranpur PS, Tunbheigada PS, Govt PS Ushamaska, Govt PS Madanguda, Govt UPS Chubadi, Govt PS Khakesh, Govt PS Bhatarsuing, Govt UPS Tarapadar, Govt PS Salipadar, Govt PS Gokulama, Govt PS Semalpadar, Boring UPS, Dumepadar PS, Ladakhaman PS, Bhitasunger PS, Malipadar PS, Sagabari UPS, Sunger UPS, and Trinathdev HS.

By equipping the students now with the essential study supplies, such an intervention of Vedanta Aluminium has resulted in a remarkable increase in school attendance.

Pertinent to note that, this initiative is part of Vedanta’s broader mission to enhance educational access in pockets surrounding the company’s operations in rural areas.