Vedanta launches “free hearse service” in Odisha’s Koraput rural pockets

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure dignified and respectful transportation for the deceased as well as relieve the bereft families of their financial burden during their loved one’s final journey, Vedanta Aluminium has launched a “free hearse service” at the Laxmipur Community Health Centre (CHC), benefiting communities in 100 villages around Kodingamalli mines.

While the vehicle was flagged off by Pabitra Saunta, MLA of Laxmipur, along with other distinguished guests highlighting the importance of this essential service to the local community, the “free hearse service” has already benefitted 10 families in the region since its inception and is all set to cover 100 villages across four blocks in the tribal-dominated region.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “This hearse service is a symbol of compassion. In times of loss, families should not have to worry about the financial and logistical challenges of transporting their loved ones. With this initiative, Vedanta is providing a noble service to the community.”

Sharing his experience, Manireamala Garada, one of the early beneficiaries of this service said, “When my wife passed away, I was worried about how I would manage to arrange transportation for her remains with the limited resources I had. This vehicle was truly a blessing during such a difficult time. It not only eased the financial burden but also ensured that my wife’s final journey was carried out with dignity. My family and I are deeply grateful for this support.”

Notably, the “free hearse service” is designed to assist families in Laxmipur and surrounding areas by offering a vital service at no cost seeking to alleviate the emotional and financial strain often associated with the passing of a loved one, particularly in remote areas where transportation can be both inaccessible and expensive.

Moreover, this initiative is a part of the broader efforts by Vedanta Aluminium in the region to improve access to essential services. The vehicle will continue to be available for free to ensure that every deceased person receives the dignity they deserve.

Need to be mentioned that, Vedanta Aluminium is committed to driving community development through strategic initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture.

In addition, the company conducts health camps through its mobile health unit, a door-step health service for free medical check-ups and healthcare awareness in rural Odisha.

These efforts underline the company’s commitment to positively impact lives within and beyond its operational areas. Through close collaboration with local authorities, welfare organisations, and community members, Vedanta Aluminium actively contributes towards the socio-economic transformation of Odisha.

