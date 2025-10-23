Vedanta Lanjigarh Lights Up Rural Kalahandi through Clean Energy Initiatives

Advertisement

Over 15,000 people to benefit from 310 solar-powered streetlights and 1,500 solar home lights across Lanjigarh’s peripheral villages

Bhubaneswar, 23rd October 2025: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, in a significant step towards strengthening rural infrastructure and promoting sustainable community development, has undertaken two major clean energy initiatives – Project Roshan and Project Jyoti – to light up both public spaces and homes through solar-powered solutions.

Through these initiatives, Vedanta aims to enhance safety, mobility, and overall quality of life across its peripheral villages in Lanjigarh with clean and renewable energy-based lighting solutions.

Under Project Roshan, Vedanta Aluminium’s Lanjigarh unit is installing 310 solar-powered streetlights, including 250 normal units and 60 high-mast lights, across peripheral communities, benefitting over 15,000 residents in rural Kalahandi. In the first phase, 91 units (76 normal and 15 high-mast lights) have already been installed across 25 community locations, illuminating the lives of more than 5,000 people.

Complementing this effort, Project Jyoti focuses on delivering solar home lights to households in remote villages facing unreliable electricity supply. So far, Vedanta has successfully covered 398 households across eight villages on a convergence basis, and plans to extend the initiative to eight more villages, targeting an overall distribution of 1,500 solar home lights.

Speaking about the initiative, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “At Vedanta Lanjigarh, we believe that the transition to clean energy must begin at the community level. Project Roshan and Project Jyoti embody our belief that true progress lies in sustainable development. By illuminating villages with solar energy, we are improving safety, encouraging social participation, and supporting the region’s clean energy goals. It is a small step in technology but a giant leap for community wellbeing.”

The solar installations have brought a visible transformation to community life—ensuring safer roads, enhanced security for women and children, extended market and activity hours after sunset, and reduced dependence on conventional electricity—while advancing renewable energy adoption and sustainable infrastructure in rural Kalahandi.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Project Roshan contributes directly to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). By harnessing solar energy to light villages, the initiative reinforces Vedanta Lanjigarh’s commitment to renewable energy adoption, environmental stewardship, and building resilient rural infrastructure.

Through initiatives like these, Vedanta Lanjigarh continues to empower local communities, strengthen rural infrastructure, and promote sustainable livelihoods. By integrating clean energy solutions with community development, the company contributes meaningfully to Odisha’s inclusive growth journey, making Lanjigarh a model of sustainable, community-centric progress that aligns business purpose with societal wellbeing.