Vedanta Lanjigarh facilitates NCC induction at DAV Vedanta International School

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has taken a pioneering step in empowering youth by facilitating the induction of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) program at DAV Vedanta International School in Lanjigarh. This milestone makes the school the first and only institution across the three key blocks of Lanigarh, Muniguda, and Ambodala to offer the prestigious NCC program, opening new avenues for leadership and discipline among students.

Under this initiative, 50 NCC seats have been allotted to the school, with 25 cadets to be inducted in 2025 and another 25 in 2026. From 2026 onwards, 50 cadets from Classes VIII to X will join annually, enduring a sustained culture of leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility. The program aims to instill values of discipline, patriotism, and community service, complementing the school’s academic excellence with holistic personality development.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “Empowering young minds is foundational to the socio-economic progress of a region. By enabling the NCC program at DAV Vedanta International School, we are opening new avenues for students to develop essential life skills and pursue wider academic and career opportunities. This is a significant milestone in our journey to build a confident and future-ready generation in Kalahandi.”

The induction ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Commander Darshan, Commanding Officer of the Odisha Naval NCC Battalion, Bhawanipatna, along with other officials who interacted with students and inspired them to imbibe the NCC values of discipline and service. Participation in NCC offers students significant academic and career advantages, including preference in university admissions, scholarships, and recruitment for defense and civil services, paving the way for promising opportunities and holistic development.

Through this initiative, Vedanta Lanjigarh reaffirms its commitment to holistic education and youth empowerment, aligning with its larger vision of fostering inclusive community development in rural Odisha.

Established by Vedanta Lanjigarh, DAV Vedanta International School is Lanjigarh’s first English-medium school, committed to bridging educational gaps and igniting aspirations among rural youth. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms, science and computer labs, and a vibrant learning environment, the school today nurtures nearly 1,400 students, the majority from local communities. Over the years, the school has become a beacon of educational transformation in the region, contributing to a significant rise in literacy levels – from 38.4% in 2001 to 59.22% in 2011, and inspiring a generation of students to dream big and lead change.

