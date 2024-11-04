Vedanta enhances infra of govt schools & Anganwadi centres in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: Demonstrating its commitment to transformative community development by building wider access to quality education and empowering young minds, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, provided essential school infrastructure to 14 government schools and 7 Anganwadi centres in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Sundargarh Jamkani coal block area.

Potentially benefitting more than 750 students in the region, this support included handing over desks and benches, chairs, tables, racks, and almirahs to the government schools in Mundhelkhet, Codajalanga, Bhograkachar, Ghogharpalli, Jamkani, and Girisma villages.

The support was extended by the company at a ceremony attended by headmasters of the 14 schools, president of the Block Teachers’ Association and community members.

Speaking on Vedanta company’s such an initiative, Bhogarakachhar Upper Primary School teacher Bhawani Shankar Pradhan stated, “We are deeply thankful to Vedanta for their generous support. The new infrastructure has helped transform our classrooms, creating a more conducive learning environment for the students.”

Appreciating the company’s educational interventions, Block Teachers’ Association president Ramlal Patel also stated, “The provision of improved school infrastructure has benefitted the students and is helping them focus more on their studies. This initiative is a testament to Vedanta’s dedication in supporting education and creating a positive impact on the community.”

Notably, Vedanta continues to pave the path for more opportunities, growth and development by investing in the future of Odisha’s youth mass since the company is committed to driving community development through strategic initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure as well as grassroots sports and culture.