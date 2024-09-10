Vedanta encourages water conversation on World Water Week

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium successfully celebrated World Water Week in Kalahandi district, Odisha, involving over 1500 community members. The week-long event highlighted the company’s dedication to water conservation and community engagement.

The celebration featured a range of activities, including pond cleaning in more than five villages across the Thuamul Rampur block and tubewell water sanitation at over ten locations in Kalahandi villages, namely Panbhata, Nakrundi, Singini.

To further promote water conservation, Vedanta Aluminium organized competitions in three villages, benefiting around 300 participants. These activities aimed to raise awareness about water conservation and actively involve the community in improving water access and quality in the region.

The rural areas of Odisha face significant water challenges, including limited access to clean water and deteriorating water quality. This initiative is part of Vedanta Aluminium’s broader mission to advance sustainable water usage and ensure access to clean water.

The company has previously cleaned and deepened two ponds across Kuraloi block in Uperkanta, talakanta village, Jharpalam village and Transportation road in Jamkhani area.

Sujata Majhi, Sarpanch of Gunpur Panchayat, commended the company’s efforts, “I commend the Mines team of Vedanta Aluminium for addressing the water issues in our community. Their work in pond cleaning and tubewell sanitation is crucial for enhancing our water quality and accessibility.”

Adding to the Sarpanch, Purna Chandra Majhi, Principal of Mohangiri Primary School, said, “I am grateful to Vedanta Aluminium for organizing awareness sessions and competitions in our school. These initiatives not only educated our students but also emphasized the urgency of addressing water-related issues.”

