Vedanta announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore investment including 1000-bed hospital in Western Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan today and discussed the progress of the proposed aluminium projects in Odisha, valued at Rs 1 lakh crore.

The meeting emphasized strengthening cooperation between the government and the industrial group to accelerate Vedanta’s various industrial projects in Odisha, advance local development, and create employment opportunities.

Vedanta’s proposed projects include a state-of-the-art aluminium smelter plant with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes in Dhenkanal district and an alumina refinery with an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes in Rayagada district. These projects will help establish not only Odisha but the entire country as a global hub for aluminium manufacturing.

Once these projects are implemented, Vedanta’s total aluminium production capacity will rise to 6 million tonnes per annum, helping to meet India’s growing demand for the metal in the future.

During the discussion, Anil Agarwal also proposed the expansion of a 1 MTPA aluminium smelter plant located in Jharsuguda.

The Chief Minister stated that the State Government is keen on creating extensive employment opportunities for the youth. Efforts are being made to attract investments from various parts of the country and the world. Noting the immense potential of these projects for job creation and local development, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government would extend full support to this investment in the aluminium sector.

The Vedanta Group Chairman stated, “The objective of our proposed investments is to establish a world-class industrial ecosystem that will power India’s infrastructure, energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies. In partnership with the Odisha government, we are committed to building globally competitive assets, generating large-scale employment, strengthening local enterprises, and making a meaningful contribution towards building a developed India.”

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He also mentioned that Vedanta would set up a 1,000-bed hospital in Western Odisha.

During the meeting, Agarwal reiterated Vedanta’s commitment to building a prosperous Odisha—a partnership that has strengthened over the past two decades.

The upcoming projects is set to generate over 200,000 new direct and indirect employment opportunities and create a significant impact across India’s logistics, infrastructure, engineering, and ancillary sectors, thereby facilitating the creation of more than 2 million livelihood opportunities. This investment will support local production over imports in the strategic natural resources sector and foster the growth of thousands of MSMEs and supplier businesses.

Aluminium is currently playing a pivotal role in the global energy sector. It has become an indispensable material for renewable energy, power transmission, electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace, and next-generation infrastructure.

Furthermore, the development of AI infrastructure—such as data centers—is opening up new avenues for aluminium demand, spanning applications from power transmission and distribution to cooling systems and heat exchangers.

The proposed investments, such as the world’s largest aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda and a world-class alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, have the potential to transform Odisha into India’s aluminium hub.