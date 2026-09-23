Vedanta Aluminium’s Skill Development Initiative Upskills 1000 Plus Kalahandi Youths, Enabling Sustainable Livelihoods

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Lanjigada, September 23, 2026: For many young people in Kalahandi, limited access to vocational training and sustainable livelihoods has been a significant challenge. Addressing this need, Vedanta Aluminium implemented a structured Skill Development Initiative aimed at equipping the region’s youth with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability and enabling long-term livelihood opportunities. In the villages surrounding Vedanta Aluminium’s operations in Lanjigada, youth aspirations are finding new directions through this initiative.

Since its inception, the initiative has trained more than 1,000 youths, of whom over 75 percent have secured employment opportunities within Odisha. Women account for 55% of the total participants, reflecting the programme’s emphasis on inclusive growth. Supported through government partnerships, the project currently operates through residential and non-residential training centres in Bhabanipatana and Lanjigada, offering diverse courses such as Assistant Electrician, Sewing Machine Operator, and Food & Beverage Associate.

Aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat, the initiative focuses on bridging the gap between industry demand and workforce readiness through quality vocational training, skill enhancement, and placement support. Implemented through partnerships with government agencies and institutions (OSDA and NABARD), the programme provides a comprehensive platform for youth to develop technical competencies, improve workplace readiness, and access employment opportunities across sectors.

The impact of the programme is reflected in the experiences of beneficiaries like Bignashwini Bisi from Badguda village. Before joining the programme, Bignashwini faced limited employment prospects due to a lack of vocational skills. Through two months of comprehensive Food & Beverage Service training, which included fundamental soft skills and IT training, she developed the competencies required to enter the hospitality sector. She has been employed with a top pan-India restaurant chain, supporting her family independently.

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“The training helped me improve my communication skills and gain confidence. Today, I am able to work independently, support my family, and look ahead with confidence,” says Bignashwini.

A similar transformation can be seen in the journey of Abhiram Harijan from Musanal village. Coming from a financially constrained background, Abhiram faced challenges including limited employment opportunities, due to inadequate technical skills. Through the programme’s technical training, soft skills development, and placement assistance, he successfully secured employment and established a stable source of income.

“The training gave me the skills and confidence needed to build a better future. Securing a job has helped me support my family and encouraged me to strive for greater opportunities,” says Abhiram.

These stories reflect the broader impact of Vedanta Aluminium’s Skill Development Initiative. Moving beyond its core operations in Kalahandi, the company’s initiatives are helping youths in enhancing workplace readiness, promoting financial independence, and inspiring them to pursue meaningful careers. By creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods and fostering industry-relevant skills, the initiative continues to contribute to the socio-economic development of communities across the region.