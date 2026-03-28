Vedanta Aluminium’s Project Vidya Benefits 1,800+ Students in Jharsuguda & Sundargarh

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Bhubaneswar, 28th March 2026: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, is strengthening learning outcomes across government schools in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh through Project Vidya, its education initiative launched in April 2025. Focused on foundational literacy and numeracy along with core subjects such as Mathematics, Science, and English, the programme has reached over 1,800 students across 17 rural schools by improving classroom engagement and student-teacher ratios through the deployment of 20 additional educators.

Sundargarh has a high dropout rate, necessitating a targeted focus on foundational learning and a strengthened student-teacher ratio to address the risk. Aligned with these priorities, Project Vidya has contributed to a notable rise in school attendance, from 64% to 76% in Lakhanpur block and from 66% to 82% in Hemgir block, demonstrating meaningful progress towards improved retention and sustained learning outcomes.

The project covers rural schools, including Govt. U.P.S Mundherkhet, Govt. U.P.S Bhograkachhar, Govt. P.S Ghogharpalli, Govt. P.S Rengalpani, Govt. UGHS Chhatabar, Govt. U.P.S Bileimunda in Ghogharpalli; Govt. P.S Jamkhani and Govt. U.G.H.S Jharpalam in Jamkhani; and Govt. UPS Kudaloi, Govt. SSD High School Banjari, Banjari Ashram School, Grindola Ashram School, Govt. PS Grindola, Govt. UPS Karlakhaman, Govt. PS Mohanpur, Govt. UPS Bartap, and Kudaloi Ashram School in Kuraloi, Jharsuguda district.

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Thakur Pradhan, Headmaster, Government UPS Kudarei, said, “Last year, Vedanta Aluminium provided additional teachers to our school. We truly needed this support, as our classes were facing disruptions. Since the teacher joined, students’ learning has improved noticeably, and classes are running smoothly. This support has made a real difference for our school. We hope such initiatives continue in the future.”

Biswanath Pradhan, Teacher, Government Upgraded High School, Jharpalam, said, “Project Vidya has helped our school address the shortage of teachers and given me the opportunity to teach students and enhance their learning. Classes are now running smoothly, and student attendance has increased significantly. The quality of education has improved, and this year, a third-grade student even received a scholarship. The school committee, villagers, and parents are very happy with the support, which has greatly benefited our students.”

Aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), Project Vidya strengthens School Management Committees (SMCs), supports headmasters in academic planning, record-keeping, student tracking, and improves coordination between teachers, parents, and SMCs. The initiative also enhances preparedness for competitive examinations and scholarships, including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrances, fostering higher academic engagement and aspirations among students.

Vedanta Aluminium continues to drive socio-economic development in its operational areas through education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and community initiatives, creating pathways for long-term, sustainable progress.