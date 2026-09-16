Vedanta Aluminium’s project ‘Sangam’ strengthens irrigation access in rural Kalahandi

Advertisement

Lanjigarh: In the villages surrounding Vedanta Aluminium’s alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, change is taking root in visible ways. It can be seen in newly created farm ponds that provide water through the dry months, in poultry units that are creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, and in farming households that are becoming more resilient to climate and economic uncertainties. At the heart of this transformation is Project ‘Sangam’, an integrated watershed and livelihood development initiative launched in 2023 to strengthen water security, enhance agricultural productivity, and promote sustainable livelihoods across villages.

As part of Vedanta Aluminium’s community development efforts in Kalahandi, Project Sangam has deployed a multi-layered approach encompassing natural resource management, climate-resilient agriculture, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting, skill development and community-led livelihood interventions to drive long-term socio-economic development. By addressing both water availability and livelihood creation, the initiative is helping rural families build greater self-reliance and resilience.

The impact of this approach is deeply reflected in villages across the region. In nearby Niali village, a farm pond developed under the programme has helped Lingraj Raouta adopt an integrated farming model combining banana cultivation, fisheries and horticulture. Access to assured irrigation has reduced the dependence on erratic rainfall, improved farm productivity and created multiple income streams. With an investment of around INR 9,000 in banana cultivation, Lingraj generated six-fold returns within a single harvest cycle, while additional earnings from his fisheries have further strengthened household income.

“The farm pond has truly changed the way I farm. I can now cultivate different crops throughout the year, diversify my income and better support my family’s needs,” says Lingraj.

Advertisement

In Kenduguda village, support provided under the initiative enabled Niranjan Nag to establish a 500-bird broiler poultry unit, transforming an irregular wage-based income into a more stable and sustainable livelihood. Today, the enterprise generates steady earnings and has significantly improved his family’s financial security.

“Earlier, I was forced to depend on daily wage work and often struggled to meet household expenses. The poultry unit has given me a reliable source of income and greater confidence in my family’s future,” says Niranjan.

Stories such as these reflect the wider impact of Project Sangam. Since its inception, the initiative has directly benefited more than 5,000 people and positively impacted over 15,000 individuals across 41 villages. Through the creation of 73 water conservation structures, the programme has enabled irrigation across more than 1,700 acres of land while supporting improved agricultural practices. It has also promoted diversified livelihoods through poultry farming, mushroom cultivation, beekeeping and goat rearing, helping strengthen household incomes and enhance community resilience.

Beyond the numbers, the initiative’s focus has been on enabling communities to take ownership of their development journey. Through interventions such as continuous capacity building, technical support and community participation, for beneficiaries such as Niranjan and Lingraj, they represent more than economic gains; they are opening pathways to greater stability, opportunity and long-term prosperity for future generations.