Vedanta Aluminium’s Project Nirmal boosts rural WASH Infrastructure in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda

Advertisement

Sundargarh: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, is delivering sustained community impact through its Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) focused initiative, Project Nirmal.

Commissioned in April 2025, the infrastructure comprising 12 solar-powered borewells and 20 water purification systems delivers an estimated 2.46 lakh litres of safe drinking water daily across Jamkhani, Ghogharpalli, Kuraloi, Mundelkhet, Girisima, Bileimunda, Chhatabar, Garjanjore, Grindola, Piplimal, Belpahar, benefitting over 23,000 inhabitants. Strengthening its holistic WASH approach, the company has also installed bio-toilets across 50 schools, enhancing sanitation infrastructure and improving daily hygiene access for 2000 students.

Water scarcity is a prevalent issue in these parts, especially in summer months. Prior to the project’s implementation, several habitations relied on water sources with turbidity levels ranging from 6–12 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units). With the deployment of borewell-linked purification systems, turbidity is now consistently maintained within permissible limits (≤1 NTU), enhancing household water safety and supporting safer consumption.

By integrating clean energy solutions with essential community assets, Project Nirmal strengthens resilient rural infrastructure while advancing priorities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation, SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy, and SDG 13 on climate action.

Advertisement

Designed on sustainability principles, the project also contributes to clean energy and environmental stewardship. The solar-powered pumping systems collectively generate an estimated 39,420 kWh of annual energy savings, reducing reliance on conventional electricity and resulting in an approximate reduction of 33.507 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Access to safe drinking water and sanitation is fundamental to community wellbeing. At Vedanta Aluminium, we are committed to strengthening this foundation through sustainable, community-centric interventions. Project Nirmal reflects our strategic focus on integrated development models that combine infrastructure, clean energy, and community resilience.”

Manjulata Padhan, Resident, R&R Colony, Mendra, said, “Project Nirmal has brought meaningful improvements to our villages by ensuring dependable access to safe drinking water and strengthening sanitation facilities in schools. The solar-powered water systems and hygiene infrastructure are addressing long-standing community needs. These developments are contributing to better daily living conditions for our residents.”