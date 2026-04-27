Vedanta Aluminium’s Mobile Health Units Reach Over 50,000 Residents Across Sundargarh and Jharsuguda

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Bhubaneswar, Odisha; April 27th, 2026: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has provided critical healthcare services to more than 50,000 residents across 18 remote villages in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts through its flagship Mobile Health Unit (MHU) Services. Over the last three years, the company has conducted 3,000+ free health camps, addressing vital healthcare needs in underserved areas.

Through the MHUs, Vedanta Aluminium has provided free medical consultations, malaria and seasonal disease screenings, blood sugar testing, and essential medicines, while also conducting over 1,000 structured health awareness sessions on critical topics such as anaemia, breastfeeding, menstrual hygiene, deworming, tobacco cessation, heatstroke prevention, malaria control, and lifestyle-related diseases.

A strong emphasis has been placed on early diagnosis and continuity of care, with regular follow-ups for chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, alongside treatment for common ailments including anaemia, gastric disorders, joint pain, respiratory infections, fungal infections, and skin diseases. The initiative has also reached over 4,000 children, supporting early medical intervention, nutritional screening, and improved health outcomes during critical developmental years.

In Sundargarh district’s Hemgir block, the MHUs cater to villages and settlements, including Jamkhani, Jharpalam, Girisima, Garjanjore, R&R Colony, Ghogharpalli, Mundherkhet, Latapani, Bhograkachar, and Bileimunda, ensuring that residents receive regular health services. Similarly, in Jharsuguda district’s Lakhanpur block, the outreach spans Kuraloi, Banjari, Bartap, Piplimal, Ward No.17, and Katujor.

Sorojini Thakur, a resident of Kudaloi village, shares, “Living in a remote area, access to healthcare has always Vedanta Aluminiumbeen a challenge for me. With the support of the Mobile Health Unit, I was able to receive timely treatment and guidance. Today, my blood pressure is under control, and I am truly grateful for their support.”

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Rama Pasayat, a 60-year-old resident of Munderkhet, adds, “For a long time, I was struggling with high blood pressure but did not have easy access to medical care due to the distance. The Mobile Health Unit brought healthcare right to my village, where I received proper check-ups and medication. With regular treatment and guidance, my condition has improved significantly. I am thankful for this support.”

Dr. Indraprakash Prajapati, Mobile Health Unit Doctor, Wockhardt Foundation, said, “In many of these villages, patients come to us with untreated conditions that have gone unnoticed for long. With regular screenings and follow-ups, we are able to stabilise cases of hypertension and diabetes, manage seasonal illnesses early, and reduce complications. Consistent access to basic medical care at the doorstep is making a visible difference to overall health in these communities.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through strategic initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

Also Read: Vedanta Aluminium strengthens rural safety with solar streetlights across Jharsuguda and Sundargarh