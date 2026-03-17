Vedanta Aluminium’s Jamkhani Coal Mine bags Overall Best Mine, MDO, Safety Management and Mine Lighting Categories

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has reinforced its safety leadership at the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight (AMSF) Awards held in Sambalpur. Jamkhani Coal Mines secured the Overall Best Mine Award and also won first prize in the Contractor (MDO) category. Additionally, it bagged first place in the Safety Management Plan and Mine Lighting and Illumination Scheme categories.

Organised under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the awards recognise excellence and commitment to the highest standards of mine safety across the region. The awards were received by Vivek Uplanchiwar, Chief Operating Officer, Jamkhani Coal Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, along with the Jamkhani team and the MDO partner.

A key highlight was the comprehensive safety inspection conducted by an external AMSF team comprising ten subject experts, including an Internal Safety Organisation (ISO) observer and senior officials from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. The evaluation assessed safety systems, operational practices, and workforce engagement across multiple parameters.

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Commenting on the achievement, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “I congratulate the Jamkhani Coal Mine team and the MDO partner for securing these prestigious recognitions at the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight Awards. Safety is a core value at Vedanta Aluminium, and our Zero Harm philosophy is about instilling behavioural change and empowering every individual to make safety a personal responsibility. These awards reflect the team’s strong commitment to disciplined operations, proactive safety practices, and continuous improvement.”

The Annual Mines Safety Fortnight programme was held from 2nd to 15th December at the Jamkhani Coal Mine in Odisha, witnessing enthusiastic participation from more than 600 employees, business partners, and workmen. Centred around the theme “Aapka Pariwar Aapka Intezar Kar Raha Hai”, the two-week initiative focused on strengthening behavioural safety, personal accountability, and adherence to best-in-class mining practices.

Beyond operational excellence, Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to transforming lives in its operational areas through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. By working closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures that its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress, making safety and sustainability integral to its growth story.

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