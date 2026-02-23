Vedanta Aluminium’s Gyan Jyoti initiative powers smart classrooms in Rayagada and Kalahandi

Advertisement

Rayagada: Vedanta Aluminium through its Gyan Jyoti digital education programme, is strengthening learning ecosystems by improving access to modern educational resources for 600 primary school children across six government schools in the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

The initiative equips institutions with comprehensive digital learning ecosystems that include android-based smart classrooms, projectors, curated STEM learning kits, models, libraries, and interactive classroom displays. Further, these are supported by solar powered inverter systems that ensure uninterrupted digital access despite rural power constraints. This intervention has led to improved classroom environments with higher student engagement through hands on STEM learning opportunities. It has also equipped educators with structured digital aids leading to engaging classroom interactions and better learning outcomes.

In addition to digital learning enhancement, Vedanta Aluminium has extended targeted school infrastructure support across 12 government schools in the region, improving classroom functionality and student comfort, thereby positively impacting over 1300 students. The intervention includes the provision of essential classroom furniture, strengthening educational infrastructure and enhancing the overall learning environment.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Digital education is one of the most powerful equalizers of our time, and we are committed to ensuring that students in rural regions are not left behind. By strengthening digital classrooms and enabling hands-on STEM learning, we aim to nurture future ready talent and empower communities to grow with confidence.”

Gouramani Harijan, Headmaster, Kantamal Upper Primary School, said, “The introduction of digital classroom tools and STEM resources has created a more engaging and interactive learning environment for our students. Visual content and activity-based models have helped improve student participation and interest, while also supporting teachers with new instructional methods.”